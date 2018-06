Many elementary schools around the United States have started gardens to give their young students hands-on experience with growing and eating vegetables, learning about nutrition and nature in the process. The Ecology Club at P.B. Smith Elementary School in Warrenton, Virginia, started its garden a couple of years ago. As Faiza Elmasry tells us, the school’s beautiful, green space got a valuable addition last year, a garden filled with plants that attract butterflies. Faith Lapidus narrates.