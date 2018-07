President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin later this month, in Helsinki. The administration says Trump will use the meeting to hold “Russia accountable for its malign activities,” including interference in the U.S. election in 2016. Moscow’s meddling, and potential collusion with the Trump campaign is still being investigated in the U.S., in a probe that continues to divide the country. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.