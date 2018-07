At least seven people have been injured after police fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters who marched on government buildings and stormed an airport in southern Iraq. The government has deployed troops and imposed curfews in several cities to disperse angry protesters. Iraqis have been rallying for the past week against corruption and poor governance that has led to a low standard of living in the oil-rich area of Basra. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.