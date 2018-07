U.S. President Donald Trump has predicted an ‘extraordinary relationship’ between the U.S. and Russia following a summit in Helsinki Monday with Vladimir Putin. In Europe, there is growing alarm at the U.S. President’s willingness to build relations with Moscow, even as Russia stands accused of forcefully annexing Crimea from Ukraine, downing Flight MH17, and using a nerve agent on British soil to target a former spy, among many other accusations. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.