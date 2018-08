With only three months left before U.S. midterm elections, U.S. lawmakers, government officials and private industries are working to protect U.S. voters from hackers and foreign propaganda that seeks to sway their political opinion. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have condemned Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election two years ago and call for action to protect U.S. cybersecurity. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.