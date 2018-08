Americans drink a lot of beer, according to the Beer Institute, almost 100 liters for every drinking age American each year. That's a lot of malted barley, the main ingredient that gives beer its alcoholic kick. Even smaller craft breweries in the U.S. alone, throw out some two million tons of the spent grain each year into landfills. But one entrepreneur has found other uses for all that wasted grain. She's recycling spent barley into flour. VOA’s Jill Craig has more.