U.S. President Donald Trump has praised federal immigration officers as "heroes" who keep the borders safe from infiltration of dangerous criminals. He invited about 150 members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Custom and Border Protection and other law enforcement agents to the White House Monday to publicly recognize their effort. The event, called “Salute to the Heroes,” comes at a time when many Americans question the new border procedures. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.