The Pakistani coastal town of Gadani, on the outskirts of Karachi, is one of the largest ship demolition yards in the world, and it is a very dangerous place to work. In November 2016, more than two dozen workers were killed when a decommissioned oil tanker caught fire. This report produced in Pakistan for VOA's Urdu service looks at the challenges workers face every day in Gadani. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.