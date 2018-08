Two former close associates of U.S. President Donald Trump have turned out to be guilty of serious crimes. On Tuesday, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of bank and tax fraud, while Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight crimes. Analysts say the two cases reveal corruption at the core of Trump's circle although the legal actions may not have an immediate effect on his loyal base. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.