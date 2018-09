The number of wearable technologies that use sensors as medical tools to track a person’s well-being - is on the rise. All of them - need an electric charge or a battery source to operate, but a handful of researchers are trying to take batteries out of the equation. At the Texas A&M University in College Station, researchers are doing just that - looking at ways to use our own body heat to power all those sensors. Elizabeth Lee takes a look at the emerging new technology.