An Urdu couplet goes, "Get up and gird your loins; then see what God does." A group of young and disabled boys and girls in Indian-administered Kashmir did just that. They decided to show their caliber by doing something out of the ordinary: wheelchair basketball. A three-day wheelchair basketball workshop held in the capital of Srinagar attracted about 24 participants. VOA’s Zubair Dar and Yusuf Jameel tell us more in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.