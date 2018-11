Since protests began against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's in April, there have been at least 420 violations against press freedoms in the country. That is according to the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation. The Trump administration has also accused Ortega's government of undermining democratic institutions and violently cracking down on dissension and freedom of speech. VOA's Gesell Tobias has this report from Managua.