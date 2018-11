U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, a move by the Trump administration to bolster the domestic industry and protect U.S. jobs, are just starting to have a far-reaching impact on different sectors of the U.S. economy, including the growing craft beer industry. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, one thing that wasn’t in the business model for a new brewery in the Midwestern United States was the cost tariffs would have on each can of beer.