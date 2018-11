Voters in Georgia are casting their ballots in a runoff election for the Caucasus country's new president. Wednesday's elections are considered to be the most contested ones in Georgia's recent history. None of the candidates got the required minimum of 50 percent votes in the first round and the two front runners are very close. An independent candidate supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party is running neck-and-neck with the United Opposition bloc candidate. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.