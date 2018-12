Political leaders eulogized former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol on Monday after he arrived in Washington from Texas. The 41st U.S. president died in Houston, Texas, on Friday at the age of 94. His remains will lie in state at the Capitol until early Wednesday and will then receive a state funeral at the Washington Cathedral. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Bush was praised for his military courage, his political accomplishments, and his courteous personality.