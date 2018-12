The body of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush returns to Texas for burial Wednesday after the funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral. Thousands of visitors paid their respect to the 41st U.S. president while his body was lying in state at the U.S. Capitol from Monday evening until Wednesday afternoon. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports dignitaries and the general public mingled in the Capitol's Rotunda as they parted with the former leader.