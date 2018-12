A survey conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) indicates there's been a marked rise of Nigerian children who are not attending school: from 10.5 million to 13.2 million - the highest in the world. Most of these children are in Nigeria's northern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, where violence and insecurity caused by the extremist group, Boko Haram, have disrupted academic activities. Timothy Obiezu reports for VOA from the Nigerian capital, Abuja.