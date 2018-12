Fresh protests have erupted in France, while the government is still struggling to pacify the so-called "yellow vest" rioters who have ravaged the nation's capital in recent weeks, protesting tax raises and social injustice. Students from secondary schools took to the streets of Paris Tuesday to express their rejection of President Emmanuel Macron's plans to change the end-of-school exam, known as the baccalaureate or "Bac.’" VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.