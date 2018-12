Environmentalists have long reported that wood consumption - including logging and the use of charcoal - is a leading cause of forest degradation in Africa. In some of Kenya's coastal regions, recurring droughts have made the problem even worse. Now, farmers in those regions are now planting trees, putting their once-barren land to use in a venture that enables them to earn a living and conserve the environment at the same time. For VOA, Rael Ombuor reports from the coastal region of Kilifi.