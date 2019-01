U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton says U.S. troops will not withdraw from Syria without an agreement from Turkey that it will not attack Kurds in northern Syria. U.S. President Donald Trump's December 19 announcement of an imminent pullout raised fear among U.S.-backed Kurds in Syria. Turkey has announced plans to attack Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria claiming they are allied with a Kurdish terrorist group. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.