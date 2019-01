U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has told U.S. allies in the Middle East that the Trump administration will not withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria until Turkey guarantees it will not strike Kurdish forces allied with the U.S., and not until the last remnants of the so-called Islamic State terrorist group have been defeated. The statement comes after President Trump tweeted he would be pulling out all U.S. troops from Syria. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.