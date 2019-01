An alleged victim of American singer and songwriter R. Kelly says she has proof the R&B star threatened her after she filed a lawsuit against him last year claiming sexual assault and deliberate infection with herpes. Faith Rodgers spoke to reporters Monday together with her lawyer Gloria Allred, who is representing several other Kelly accusers. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports that this announcement adds to Kelly's mounting troubles, stemming from allegations of sexual abuse and pedophilia.