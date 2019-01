In Zimbabwe, a popular singer has released a song condemning the country's security forces for their brutality in putting down last week's protests over a fuel price hike announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The 25-year-old artist wrote the song after his pregnant wife was tear gassed and couldn't breathe properly, scaring the couple that she would suffer a miscarriage. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, the song's release has raised fears over the singer's safety.