U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to praise the U.S. economy and insist on the need for a physical barrier on the U.S. border with Mexico in his upcoming state of the union address. Trump's address was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, but has been postponed for Feb. 5 (Tuesday) due the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown, caused by the rift between the Republican president and the Democratic majority in Congress over the funding for the border wall. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.