Iran says Europe’s efforts to keep the 2015 nuclear deal are failing – and there is growing support among the Iranian people to restart the country’s atomic program. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference Sunday, Tehran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States and Israel of seeking war against his country. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence earlier accused Europe of helping to prop up a ‘murderous’ regime in Tehran. Henry Ridgwell reports from the conference.