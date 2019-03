The U.S. State Department says high-level negotiations on peace in Afghanistan, led by U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, are still going on with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. The timeline for a withdrawal of U.S. troops is a major focus. During a trip to Iowa Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to the U.S. talks with "the Taliban terrorists," though they are not on the State Department's list of foreign terror groups. VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.