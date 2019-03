One of the biggest concerns for university graduates in Iraq is finding a job. Young graduates often seek the government’s help to find employment, but in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdish region there's another alternative. An organization called 5-1 Labs helps train and fund young graduates who want to start a small business. VOA’s Rebaz Majeed attended the organization’s first seminar and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.