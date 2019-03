U.S. prosecutors have charged 50 people in a scheme designed to help wealthy Americans cheat their children's way into elite U.S. colleges. Federal prosecutors in Boston on Tuesday charged William "Rick" Singer with running the racketeering scheme through a sham charity named Edge College & Career Network. They also charged his clients, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, and coaches and college administrators who accepted bribes. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.