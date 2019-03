March 26 will mark the fourth anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition campaign to oust the Houthi rebels from parts of Yemen they had occupied. The fighting has caused what the UN calls "the world's worst humanitarian crisis," displacing people from their homes, creating food shortages, a growing civilian death toll and undermining children's development. The UN estimates that about 10 children die every day in Yemen from preventable diseases caused by hunger. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this story.