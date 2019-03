The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Turkey’s ruling AKP Party with its message of services, jobs, and construction is seeking to defeat the country’s main pro-Kurdish HDP party in Sunday’s local elections. One of the main battlegrounds is Diyarbakir, the central city in Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast, a center of a decades-long insurgency by separatists. Dorian Jones reports.