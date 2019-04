Sudan's months-long anti-government protests reached a new stage over the weekend when tens of thousands of people marked a 1985 military coup with a sit-in at army headquarters. As the protestors called for President Omar al-Bashir step down from his three decades in power, troops unexpectedly confronted government security forces who were trying to break up the protest. At least six people were killed and dozens injured, as Naba Mohiedeen reports for VOA from Khartoum.