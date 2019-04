In Myanmar, decades of conflict and displacement have left swathes of land abandoned and undocumented, especially in the ethnic regions. In 2012, the Vacant, Fallow, and Virgin Lands Management law was enacted, classifying about one third of Myanmar’s land as such - and instructing land dwellers to register the land they were occupying or using to obtain a 30 year permit. Last months’ deadline to obtain the permit has passed, leaving thousands of land dwellers at risk. Steve Sandford reports.