An already bad situation in the West African nation of Burkina Faso appears to be getting worse. This month alone more than 60 people have died in ethnic clashes inflamed by Islamist extremists seeking to gain a stronghold in the Sahel. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb brings us a rare look inside the counter-terror war in Burkina Faso, where the U.S. is hoping local forces can increase pressure on the militants, even as the U.S. military decreases its force numbers in the region.