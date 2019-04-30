Burkina Faso Plagued with Problems on Road to Justice for Terrorism

Despite U.S. counterterrorism efforts across the globe, U.S. officials say the United States alone cannot defeat insurgencies. It needs reliable partners to protect people from attacks and prevent them from reoccurring. That’s why the U.S. has tripled security assistance to Burkina Faso, one of several West African nations battling extremists. But as VOA’s Carla Babb reports, U.S. officials are having to overcome some big challenges as they try to improve the country's law enforcement.