Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Burkina Faso Plagued with Problems on Road to Justice for Terrorism

Burkina Faso Plagued with Problems on Road to Justice for Terrorism
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:28 0:00
Direct link

Despite U.S. counterterrorism efforts across the globe, U.S. officials say the United States alone cannot defeat insurgencies. It needs reliable partners to protect people from attacks and prevent them from reoccurring. That’s why the U.S. has tripled security assistance to Burkina Faso, one of several West African nations battling extremists. But as VOA’s Carla Babb reports, U.S. officials are having to overcome some big challenges as they try to improve the country's law enforcement.

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG