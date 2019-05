The virtual reality documentary “Traveling While Black,” by Academy award-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, immerses the viewer in what travel was like for black Americans during the Jim Crow era of the 1950s and 60s. Black motorists and travelers could consult the Green Book, a guide to lodging, restaurants and bathrooms around the country that catered to African Americans. The film focuses on one of them: Ben’s Chili Bowl, a landmark DC. VOA’s Penelope Poulou reports.