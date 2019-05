A former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump started a three-year prison sentence on Monday for helping pay off two women to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with the president before the 2016 election and other wrongdoings. Michael Cohen has said he has violated law at Trump's order. As he departed his apartment in New York City for the federal prison in Otisville, New York, Cohen said there is a lot more to be said. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.