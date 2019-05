In the predominantly Muslim country of Pakistan, less than 5% of the population is non-Muslims. Among them are Christians and Hindus. Rights groups say hundreds of young Hindu and Christian girls are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan. While some are kidnapped, others are married off to Muslim families. VOA’s Muhammad Saqib spoke to relatives who say two young girls in their family were kidnapped and forced to convert. More in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.