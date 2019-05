U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will wrap up a trip to Japan by addressing American service personnel Tuesday at the naval base at Yokosuka outside Tokyo. Despite differences on North Korea and trade, the president's trip is highlighting U.S. security commitments to its ally in the region, as well as an opportunity for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to show Japan is shouldering its defense burden. VOA White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.