The U.S. faces a massive shortage of health care professionals over the next decade, including up to 120,000 physicians by 2030, according to data by the Association of American Medical Colleges. With an aging U.S. population and workforce, immigrant doctors and nurses are playing a growing role in health care, especially in rural areas where staff shortages are most severe. But as VOA's Ramon Taylor reports, their help alone may not be enough to end the crisis.