British star musician Elton John and the filmmakers of "Rocketman," a feature film about his path to fame, have criticized a Russian distributor for removing gay and drug abuse scenes from the movie. Russia has a poor record on LGBT rights and a controversial law bans the promotion of "nontraditional sexual relationships" to minors. The artist's Russian fans were disappointed with the cuts, recognizing that the LGBT community is still ostracized in the country. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.