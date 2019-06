U.S. and Mexican officials warn that raising tariffs on Mexican goods to get Mexico to stem the influx of Central American migrants on the way to the U.S. border would hurt the economics of both countries. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to apply tariffs of 5% on all Mexican goods starting June 10, and increase the rate in coming months to up to 25% if Mexico does not substantially halt the migrants heading to the U.S. border. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.