Inner Vision

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

Before, I used to cut the hair like this, holding this and then cut up here. But I can’t feel the tension with the scissors here. So now, I do it with the finger out and the tension inside, so I can feel when the scissors start cutting. See? Inside my finger, not outside. That trick I learn it on my own.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

My name is Martha Clements. I am a hairstylist. I'm a mother of two and I’ve been blind for 15 years. I have my hair salon here at home at Woodbridge, Virginia.

Yes.

It’s going to be like higher.

Right there.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I became a hairstylist more than 23 years ago and I became blind in 2005. I had pulmonary embolism. That means I had a blood clot that went to my lungs and my heart. And I was dead for 30 minutes. So, the lack of oxygen killed my optic nerve. The doctors had to do a seven-and-a-half-hour open heart surgery. I woke up three days later, blind. I was very scared. I was devastated.

((Maria Schlosser

Client))

Before she became blind, I was, I used to be her client. She does a good job. I feel comfortable and it’s a lot cheaper, too. I just enjoy spending time with her talking and she does my hair. So, that’s why I keep coming back.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

After I became blind, everything changed. The distance were different. The taste of the food was different. I even did not recognize voices of my husband or my kids because they sounded different. And I couldn’t do all the things that I wanted to do. I wanted to be a mom again. I wanted to be able to feed my kids and my husband. I wanted to be able to clean my home.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I decided to go to the Virginia School for the Blind in Richmond, Virginia. And it was very scary. I had to live there for nine months. When I was in the school, they always ask of you getting a job. My teacher kept saying, “Why don’t you do hair? That's what you like to do.” I said, “Hello, I am blind. Nobody is going to allow me to do hair.” So, she allowed me to cut her own hair.

Everybody loved her hair. The students and teachers and counselors, people from the library, volunteers, everybody allowed me to cut their hair and practice on their hair.

Very nice.

Okay now, I need you to check the back very much. And you need to check the layers, please.

I usually say to my clients, “If you look good, I look good.” ((Maria Schlosser

Client))

Also, I wanted to say that she's so amazing that I have so much that I have learned from her. I mean she cooks. She does everything, inspires me to do better. She is truly amazing. And it’s a great human being.

I usually prepare my family's meals by myself.

This is difficult because I don't want to make messes.

And there you go.

To make sure, I have to touch everything, but I wash my hands all the time.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I am always being a positive person and I try to focus on the good. I do have good days and bad days but I can tell you that it’s been a long road with a lot of practice, a lot of crying. It took me a long time to be in the place that I am right now.

I crochet scarves for the poor, the homeless.

I make rosaries. We use, Catholics use it to pray but I give it to everybody and I just tell them, “When you see it, please pray for peace in the world.”

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

This keeps me busy with my hands doing something and I feel like I'm doing something for somebody else.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I love to volunteer. I love to help people. In different times, I’m going to different places and volunteer.

Kathy, thank you so much for coming today and be my guardian angel.

You're welcome. It’s a mutual gift, Martha, you know that.

((Kathy Braga

Client))

She did cut my hair prior to her being blind and that's how our relationship really started to grow. My husband gets his haircut by her. And all the ladies at church get their hair done by her. So, she’s got quite a clientele now.

English? I need you to sign in.

((Betty Maher

Director, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church))

Martha is a marvelous volunteer. And there's always ways to accommodate people with disabilities so that they can fully participate and be valued as a volunteer. I do believe that everyone has a need to be needed. She has incredibly warm personality, so she makes people feel very much at ease. ((NATS: Clements and woman))

You can pray for the peace in the world.

Oh.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I am in a good place at this time of my life. I am proud blind person. I am a person that knows what I can doing, what I cannot do. And I'm fine with it.

I am returning these (audio) books to the library, mailing back.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I am happy because I'm alive. And I'm very thankful to God that I'm able to do all I do.

