((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

This is the only school that offers flying trapeze in the DC area. We also offer a bunch of other circus arts like silks and Spanish web, lyra, static trapeze, trampoline, partner acrobatics, handstands, juggling, all kinds of really cool stuff. The vast majority of our students are coming here recreationally. We have some students who are really interested in doing circus professionally and so, they might start out here but then move on to like a professional program somewhere. Some people are here because they want to be performers and they perform in our student showcases.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Our programs here are really, really popular with kids. We serve ages six and up. We have summer camps. We do day camps on days off from school. We have a youth performance troupe and then we have just kind of regular workshops for kids that are multi-week classes where kids can sign up and come and take flying trapeze or come and take trampoline.

((Josiah

Student))

This class taught me about body control, balance and relaxing my body.

((Jolia

Student))

I learned how to go up in the air. I can jump higher on the trampoline and it's a really fun experience because like I really like to go and trampoline.

((Alex Reyes

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Well, afar from staying fit, staying busy, staying active and engaged and entertained, trapeze is a great way to build skills for other areas in your life, be it listening and following directions and instructions. It helps with other skills as well as hand-eye coordination and any other things that you would be maybe doing, like diving, dancing, the list goes on.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Things that you might not expect to be able to do at any age become possible when you come here. Someone might say, “Come to class,” and say, "Oh, I could never do that. I could never hang from my knees on the trapeze. I could never do a back flip. I've never done one in my life." And the really interesting thing about trapeze is that people very regularly exceed their own expectations.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Gymnasts, they have to start when they're really tiny and young. And if you don't start soon enough, you're never going to be a gymnast. That is not the case with circus. You can start at any age.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

I would say that on any given day, maybe about half of our students are brand new. Especially on the weekends, we have a lot of brand-new students and sometimes people will come to celebrate a party. They're like, "Oh, let me cross this off the bucket list. I did flying trapeze." And then they'll realize, "Actually, flying trapeze doesn't have to be just a onetime experience. It's something that I can do every single week. I can get better at it." It's not really an amusement park ride. It's, it's more of a practice and something that, where you can always be progressing. You can always be learning new skills. And that's what we really want to convey to our students, that circus and aerial arts, trampoline, flying trapeze, all of it is about learning something new and finding joy in learning something new. The kind of free play that we have as children is what we try to bring to life in a circus environment.

