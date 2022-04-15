Living with Kindness

Show more Show less

Removing Obstacles

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

I never see people with disabilities go out. I'm like, “Yeah, people with disabilities don't go out because nobody wants to deal with the hassle and the unnecessary obstacles, right?”

Building Depth

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

In the dance classes, typically you would think of just learning technique, different styles of dances. But we go beyond that. We talk about the history behind the dancing and we talk about how to compose dances.

Soaring High

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

The vast majority of our students are coming here recreationally. We have some students who are really interested in doing circus professionally. And so, they might start out here but then move on to like a professional program somewhere.

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City))

All right. Good here?

((Lauren’s Friend))

Oh, he’s already here.

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City ))

Yeah.

((Lauran’s Friend))

Okay.

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City))

Oh. And look, I can actually pull up to the tables. Ah, a first.

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City))

Every time I travel to a new city, there's always a question about how accessible it will be, whether it's restaurants, storefronts, public transportation. And I think what I've found is that although the U.S. is viewed as being more accessible than other places across the world, that's not always the case.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

The ethos here for our Contento restaurant is barrier-free. We welcome everybody. Obviously, what started off as an agenda to really welcome people with disabilities is not just limited to that. It's from people from all different backgrounds and that's what Contento is all about.

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

We are in East Harlem, 88 East 111th street and we're literally two blocks away from Central Park.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

Both myself and George, we’re both paraplegics and I was really blessed to have met him. I met him in 2003 when I had my car accident and I was assigned to him as a mentor. But not only was he a mentor in my adjustment from being able-bodied to having a disability but he was there to really kind of coach me through what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

Yannick was one of the toughest cases I've dealt with. Yes, you were a tough case, just in case you didn't know it.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

Yeah, I didn’t know it. I'm hearing about this for the first time.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

One day, he actually found this location and said, “Yannick, you need to work for yourself. You need to stop working for other people.” And I said, “Wow, this is a great location.” And, you know, he told me the rent. And I said, “Wow, this is unbelievable. What a dream come true.” He said, “Can I be a partner?” I said, “You want to be in the restaurant business?” He said, “I would love to. Yes.” Besides the fact that

((Courtesy: Contento))

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

we both had this love of food and wine and cocktails and most importantly people, we knew that this was an opportunity to really create something special and unique and really be the ones to say, “Hey, we're not trying to be the

first ones

((Courtesy: Contento))

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

that are incorporating a culture of accessibility and awareness but we certainly don't want to be the last ones.”

So, if other restaurants and other businesses see the benefits of why it's important to be a barrier-free business, then that's great. Then we've already done our job. The 61 million Americans that actually have a disability, they have over $500 billion dollars in spending power.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

Those are numbers you can't ignore. But yet we seem to be doing that.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

I never see people with disabilities go out. I'm like, “Yeah, people with disabilities don't go out because nobody wants to deal with the hassle and the unnecessary obstacles, right?”

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

This space used to have a 10-foot [3m] step leading into it. It’s a huge undertaking because we had to completely demo the floor.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

Yeah.

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

Once we demo-ed the floor, we realized that all the beams had to be replaced. They were rusted out. Steel beams. But then, we had the opportunity to, as Yannick said earlier, to start with a blank canvas, right? So, we demo-ed the floor and made the entire space level to the sidewalk, right. I mean, you feel the incline when you're rolling in. So, there's a slight incline and then you have the space.

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

So, there's a lot of things that you don't see, right? I mean, we have adaptive flatware upon requests which they're absolutely beautiful. You know, stainless steel so people can eat with dignity. It's not an afterthought. We have menus in braille. We have QR codes.

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

But I think the one thing that you don't see, I know we live in this world of like everything has to be tangible, right? It's the culture. Really proudly say that everybody that works here is incredibly empathetic and just loving and they believe in the mission and the ethos of what we have here at Contento.

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City))

This is where we're going in. Yeah?

((Contento Host))

Hi, there.

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City))

Hi, how are you? Thank you. We have a reservation for 7:30.

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

When we created Contento and this bar specifically, first of all, Yannick and I have been to tons of different places where we were either not allowed to enjoy a drink at the bar because the bar was too high, right? That's the average height of a bar, over on that end. Or we just have to sit at a regular table away from the bar and just enjoy our drinks in a segmented fashion. So, what we want to do here at Contento is create a space where anyone, right, whether you have a disability physical, you don't have a disability, we wanted every individual to be able to just enjoy the moment, the conversation and everything that a bar has to offer. So, we lowered it.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

For such a small space, we've got six people that are involved that have a disability here, how much is a very high number considering that we’re such a small staff. On average, we're talking about 3% of the clientele that comes here has a disability, which may not seem like a big number but it really is a big number. The other night actually George came here with a dear friend of his. They were having dinner. We had a gentleman who was with his guide dog who’s blind. We had another person, you know. And so, this motley crew of different personalities, this mosaic of different personalities and different human beings, this is what Contento is all about.

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

That's what it's all about.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

That's what it's all about, exactly.

((Courtesy: Contento))

((Oscar Lorenzzi

Executive Chef/Managing Partner))

Our most popular dishes are the ceviche, for sure, the yuca, the crispy yuca, the panisse, the octopus, the short ribs, the katsu.

((Oscar Lorenzzi

Executive Chef/Managing Partner))

I always wanted to cook. My family's big, very big family and everybody has to contribute something when we get together. My mom is the 20th out of 20 siblings.

((Courtesy: Contento))

((Oscar Lorenzzi

Executive Chef/Managing Partner))

And saw how cooking brings people together.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

Wines of Impact are wines made by people from underrepresented populations. We have wines made by people with disabilities, wines made by the BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, people of color] community. We have a wine that we represent here at the restaurant that's made by a Native American. But also, they're also having a social impact.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

Did you feel that there was this culture of welcoming? Did you feel comfortable? Did you, yeah?

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City))

Absolutely.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

I'm just curious about your perspective from your dinner.

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City))

Just the atmosphere. So, normally when I go out to eat at restaurants, I get someone to help me.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

Right.

((Lauren Faraino

Visitor to New York City))

And last night I figured if there's anywhere that I can do it myself, the way that I eat if I were at home, it would be here. And it's just, it feels very welcoming, accepting. And, as you were mentioning, the servers were just so warm and, yeah, it's really something special that you've created.

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

Hopefully that doesn't stop just here in East Harlem but that'll come with you all the way down to Alabama, right. And hopefully that becomes contagious. What it means to create an accessible space? First off, you have to be willing to say, “I don't know everything and I'm willing to learn.”

((Courtesy: Contento))

((Yannick Benjamin

Beverage Director/Managing Director))

It's been a very humbling experience to see all the accolades, all the attention that we've been getting. And I can tell you as someone with the disability, just because I’m a paraplegic doesn't mean that I know what a person that's blind is going through or who’s hard of hearing or who has a developmental disability. I listen to them. We talk about it as a team and we say, “How can we make this experience better the next time they come?” And that's the bottom line.

((George Gallego

Managing Partner))

The future of Contento…

((Courtesy: Contento))

we put together a dream team here. And we've had so much success in this little bit of time, right? I think that moving forward, what we will need to do is create more spaces like this, not only throughout New York but hopefully, throughout the US and beyond. We would love to be able to see a more inclusive world within the hospitality industry. And I think that we've started something that could be a trend in America and in the world in general.

((Text-over-Video:

In memory of Donna McGwinn, advocate for the disabled))

Coming up

((Banner))

Dance School

((SOT))

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

When we perform in our theater, it gives our students an opportunity to build their confidence and be proud of the work that they've created.





We’re going to start our choreography unit officially today. We did some of the choreography last week.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

My name is Lisa Girdy. And I am the dance specialist here at South Lakes High School. And I also teach Yoga for Wellness and Strategies for Success.

We’re going to do a combination with the musicality again like the one we did last week with that one.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

In the dance classes, typically you would think of just learning technique, different styles of dances. But we go beyond that. We talk about the history behind the dancing and we talk about how to compose dances and how to put them together.

Respect. We’ve talked about that a lot lately. Compromise.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

And all the different emotions and life skills that they will learn through learning to compromise and be respectful with each other and share ideas and yet being vulnerable.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

You can take suggestions from other people but the tone that they are delivered in is really important.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

I try to create a safe environment for everyone that's not judgmental so they can express themselves the way they like to.

Down up. Spin all the way around. Drag your shoulder.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

So, they learn much, much more beyond just how to dance. They learn why they're dancing and how they can use that in other areas of their lives.

Six. Seven. Eight.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

We teach just about everything. Because we have such a diverse student body, I try to reach out into different cultures and not just the ballet, tap and jazz and lyrical and modern. But we go into cultural dancing. And I…it gives them an opportunity to share and teach others what they're used to. So, we touch on all different styles of dance.

One. Two. Three. Four.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

We've done African dancing. We've done Latin. We've done a whole unit on learning how to salsa and how to merengue and bachata and things like that. And so many of my students are Latin that they really enjoy being part of that and sharing their culture with us.

((Courtesy: Lisa Girdy))

When we perform in our theater, it gives our students an opportunity to build their confidence and be proud of the work that they've created.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

As an alumni of South Lakes [High School], I finished here in the 80s and it is very different than when I was here. And so, I'm thrilled that I could come back and teach dance for them and teach Yoga for Wellness for them because those are opportunities we didn't have when I was here.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

Being selected as [the high school’s] Teacher of the Year was very humbling for me and very surprising because I didn't…I wasn't expecting it. But it makes me feel appreciated and recognized in that I’m making a difference here at South Lake with different students and knowing that my colleagues feel the same way.

((Kim Retzer

Principal, South Lakes High School))

Parents, colleagues, kids, anybody can nominate for our Teacher of the Year. It starts at the school level. We nominate staff here. And then it goes to the pyramid level which is the high school, the middle school and the feeder schools in the pyramid. And then a winner is selected there. They go to the region, etc. Recently, I got named the Region One Principal of the Year. And so, I know firsthand how Lisa must feel in being named South Lake’s Teacher of the Year. It just gives you so much warmth and you feel so appreciated for all the work that you do.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

It definitely sends a message that the arts are really important in terms of having that type of curriculum available alongside standard curriculum.

My yoga classes are amazing. This is a group of students that really are in tune with themselves.

Can you all tell that you’re getting stronger and the benefit of being able to control that? When we're talking about movement in the yoga poses, I often interject with them, “This pose will help you sleep better”,

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

or “This type of breathing will help you calm yourself before a test.” “This type of exercise will build strength in your upper body.”

Focus is slightly higher. So, lift your chin.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

They’re getting a full idea of how and why yoga has been important to them and how it can be beneficial for them.

Tuck your toes. Lift up into downward dog.

((Darien Duenchn

Student))

This class has definitely made it easier to go home and, you know, just relax or just have more mental space or mental capacity to do homework.

((Camilla Wynes

Student))

I've always kind of done yoga because my mom was a yoga teacher when I was younger. But I really like the confidence that it’s brought me, how I can like move and feel like myself.

((Tom Smith

Student))

I feel it's giving more of in the moment-type mindset where I know what's happening around me and I'm engaged now.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

It is freedom. It’s expression. It allows me to move in the space with control. It gives me an opportunity to express myself without necessarily having to speak but in a way that people can still understand and relate. It allows me to release anything that might have been holding me back, any negative feelings. And it's a really interesting chemical change in my body.

One. Two. Three. Four. Arms. Five. Six. Seven. Eight.

((Lisa Girdy

South Lakes High School Teacher of the Year))

As long as your heart is beating, you can dance. And even if it's a different rhythm and it doesn't look like it makes sense to somebody else, that's okay. It doesn't have to. It's not that structured. You know, there are types of dances that are but dance itself is so raw and authentic and pure that I definitely think anybody can dance. Absolutely.

Coming up

((Banner))

Trapeze School

((SOT))

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Things that you might not expect to be able to do at any age become possible when you come here. Really interesting thing about trapeze is that people very regularly exceed their own expectations.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

This is the only school that offers flying trapeze in the DC area. We also offer a bunch of other circus arts like silks and Spanish web, lyra, static trapeze, trampoline, partner acrobatics, handstands, juggling, all kinds of really cool stuff. The vast majority of our students are coming here recreationally. We have some students who are really interested in doing circus professionally and so, they might start out here but then move on to like a professional program somewhere. Some people are here because they want to be performers and they perform in our student showcases.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Our programs here are really, really popular with kids. We serve ages six and up. We have summer camps. We do day camps on days off from school. We have a youth performance troupe and then we have just kind of regular workshops for kids that are multi-week classes where kids can sign up and come and take flying trapeze or come and take trampoline.

((Josiah

Student))

This class taught me about body control, balance and relaxing my body.

((Jolia

Student))

I learned how to go up in the air. I can jump higher on the trampoline and it's a really fun experience because like I really like to go and trampoline.

((Alex Reyes

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Well, afar from staying fit, staying busy, staying active and engaged and entertained, trapeze is a great way to build skills for other areas in your life, be it listening and following directions and instructions. It helps with other skills as well as hand-eye coordination and any other things that you would be maybe doing, like diving, dancing, the list goes on.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Things that you might not expect to be able to do at any age become possible when you come here. Someone might say, “Come to class,” and say, "Oh, I could never do that. I could never hang from my knees on the trapeze. I could never do a back flip. I've never done one in my life." And the really interesting thing about trapeze is that people very regularly exceed their own expectations.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

Gymnasts, they have to start when they're really tiny and young. And if you don't start soon enough, you're never going to be a gymnast. That is not the case with circus. You can start at any age.

((Jana Cohen

Instructor, Trapeze School))

I would say that on any given day, maybe about half of our students are brand new. Especially on the weekends, we have a lot of brand-new students and sometimes people will come to celebrate a party. They're like, "Oh, let me cross this off the bucket list. I did flying trapeze." And then they'll realize, "Actually, flying trapeze doesn't have to be just a onetime experience. It's something that I can do every single week. I can get better at it." It's not really an amusement park ride. It's, it's more of a practice and something that, where you can always be progressing. You can always be learning new skills. And that's what we really want to convey to our students, that circus and aerial arts, trampoline, flying trapeze, all of it is about learning something new and finding joy in learning something new. The kind of free play that we have as children is what we try to bring to life in a circus environment.

((Text-over-Video:

More than ten million people live in the United States without official documentation))

((Raul Cedillo

Louisiana resident))

My name is Douglas Raul Cedillo. I'm Latino. I come from Honduras, you know. I came battling on the way. Thank

God, I made it here. But life here in the United States is not easy.

I live with my sister, my brother-in-law, my niece and her two children, my two nephews.

So, in this cabin, we live like, six people and humbly.

We stayed there during Hurricane Ida. And it didn't blow the cabin away, thank God, because we trusted in God.

You don't come here [United States] to sleep, no. You come to work, to be motivated, always moving forward.

Got in illegally. I crossed the border of Guatemala, El Salvador. I came alone, batting all the way.

When you travel alone this way, it's nasty. You suffer quite a lot. You get hungry and cold. You need to beg for food. Begging.

You begin Mexico for a taco or something to eat. It's different. You suffer. Sometimes you risk your life in what's called, “The Beast” freight train. Some people lose their life. I saw many cases. Many people died [while riding on top of] the train. Yes. Some of them were falling asleep and I tried to help them but one of them was crushed by the train. The boy felt asleep and I'm not sure if he was wobbling while sleeping but since the train is constantly shaking, he let his guard down and fell down. It's awful for everyone who is over there.

Well, people over there [in Honduras] look down on you. There are no jobs sometimes and people look down on you. So, you don't have money and people look down on you. And such is life. So, many people thought I would not make it to the United States.

I crossed the Rio Grande twice. Because the first time I could not make it because they caught me at the checkpoint here in the United States. I made it the second time, thank God. You have to cross a big river though. [The water] was over my waist. So, the first time we crossed, wow...although the current wasn't strong but in between, the alligators and all that. So, it didn't look good. But thank God, nothing happened. We crossed.

But anybody who comes here knows what it takes and suffers, knows what it takes to get to the United States. So, one must harness the opportunity.

It's been five years since I've seen my children. And it's hard for me because they're already growing up. They no longer feel the love of a father like I used to give them. Their mother lives in Pennsylvania. They are together. They came later as well, thank God. She is a good mother. I can't complain. But sometimes, you know, sometimes couples fail. But that's the way it is. You have to go on with your life. There is not only one woman. There's more. And sometimes women want to see you destroyed. But no, you can't because you have to move forward, thanking God.

