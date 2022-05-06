Local Pollution Monitoring

Show more Show less

((PKG)) CLEANER AIR BLOCK BY BLOCK

((TRT: 07:20))

((Banner: Cleaner Air Block by Block))

((Reporter/Camera: Aaron Fedor))

((Producer: Kathleen McLaughlin))

((Editor: Kyle Dubiel))

((Map: San Francisco, California; West Oakland, California))

((Main characters: 3 female))

((Sub character: 1 male))

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Davida Herzl

Co-founder & CEO, Aclima))

What I realized, I think growing up in a family of

entrepreneurs, sort of measure what you manage was a

mantra in business.

((Courtesy: Aclima))

And yet, when it comes to climate

change, we're actually missing the measurement infrastructure to understand where

emissions are coming from and who they're impacting. So, we set out to solve that.

((Davida Herzl

Co-founder & CEO, Aclima))

We now know that we have a climate crisis and that

emissions

have added up to global levels that are historic and unsustainable.

But all of those emissions come from local sources. And so, we have to understand them at the local

level in order to be able

to take action to address them.

((Courtesy: Aclima))

And so, hyper-local monitoring enables us to understand where

those pollution hotspots are and enables us to take really

targeted action to address those sources of emissions and to protect communities and protect public health at that local

level.

((Melissa Lunden

Chief Scientist, Aclima))

Our mobile sensor network is fascinating in that involves

a

lot of different aspects of science and technology, all the way from how we design the device, which incorporates a

number of sort of the less expensive, small scale sensors that really allow us to shrink big

research equipment down to a small scale that you can use in cars to how do we get, how do we design that device and how do we operate the device, so we can get the kind of

data and data quality we need, all

the way to then how do you design, how do you

sample within a car while the car is moving?

And then, where do you send the cars to make sure that you're getting what we call a

representative sample on any particular road or street or part of town?

((Davida Herzl

Co-founder & CEO, Aclima))

One of the things that we've done over the course of the

years is partnered, really deeply,

((Courtesy: West Oakland Indicators Project))

with environmental justice organizations and advocates. And Ms. Margaret is one of the nation's

leading advocates. And several years ago, we teamed up

with her to do a groundbreaking

study that, for the first time, proved that air pollution is hyper-local, that it

can vary from one block to the

next by up to 800 percent. And the data that we generated with her and

with other academics in West Oakland was really

groundbreaking. It was the first time that that had ever

happened.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Ms. Margaret Gordon

Co-founder & Co-director, West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project))

I come from a family of activists, always involved in union,

neighborhood stuff, the church, school, March of Dimes or

something.

((Courtesy: West Oakland Indicators Project))

Well, I also have asthma and two of my grandchildren have

asthma and one son. The Block by Block, came was a question

that we asked EDF [Environmental Defense Fund]. We asked that first because we knew that

((Courtesy: West Oakland Indicators Project))

all of the air monitors from the institutions such as Bare Air

Quality, five stories up. So, it's not at the ground level where people are. It's not at

your front door and it's not your... How did, how do you detect was at the ground level, at the sidewalk,

and then also into your house?

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Courtesy: Aclima))

((Melissa Lunden

Chief Scientist, Aclima))

I think the data is revolutionary because we really can see

what is happening on this block, what's happening on that block over there, what's happening in this neighborhood where there

happened to be maybe a lot of trucks that travel through the neighborhood

or particular other sorts of sources. Restaurants for instance or what not versus this other neighborhood which might just be

single-family homes and parks. And they might only be few

blocks away from each other. Our sensor devices measure a number of pollutants and it's

really unique about our system. We measure with our device

six different pollutants: carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ozone, PM 2.5 [particulate matter], nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen monoxide. Those are all either criteria pollutants as identified by the EPA

[Environmental Protection Agency] or are climate pollutants like CO2. We also

measure, in addition to those, in separate units that we

combine into a single sort of

system, if you will, methane and ethane, very important climate pollutants that can also indicate

sources of perhaps natural gas leaks or other sorts of

signals like that as well as a pollutant we call black carbon.

Black carbon is a type of particle that is black but what it really measures

is diesel pollution, that the

black plume that comes out of like a heavy-duty diesel truck or a bus. That particular pollutant has health effects. It's considered a carcinogen by the World Health

Organization.

It also has climate effects in that it actually

heats our environment.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Melissa Lunden

Chief Scientist, Aclima))

This type of data collection is important because it really

allows us to see signals that are

really important to the communities. For instance, in West

Oakland, that's an area that is surrounded by freeways and it has the port on one side.

In addition, it has residential but also industrial areas within the community. And so, we can see, on an individual block level or set of block levels, what parts of the community

((Courtesy: Aclima))

are overly

impacted by these particular sources. The results from our

our mobile sensor platform really shows us how different

things can be

from one block to a next.

In our initial mapping in

the West Oakland area, we saw

differences in concentrations from one block to the block right next door that were

between five and eight times higher. That's huge.

((Ms. Margaret Gordon

Co-founder & Co-director, West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project))

The way we've been able to use the data is

((Courtesy: West Oakland Indicators Project))

pushing the city of Oakland to change policy around

housing, where you place housing.

((Courtesy: West Oakland Indicators Project))

My hope for West Oakland is that we have the same level of air quality as they have in

the hills of Oakland, same level they have in Piedmont.

((Melissa Lunden

Chief Scientist, Aclima))

As a scientist, what I'm sort of ultimately really excited about is the sort of big

picture view that our data can help inform.

You know, this view of pollution, you know, in all of these areas and how it

can help us really get a feel for our atmosphere and how we can

((Courtesy: Aclima))

…how we can make things better. How we can improve our climate.

How we can improve our planet's health. How we can

improve our own health. How we can move from the lungs of the planet to our very

own lungs because it's all connected.

((NATS: Davida Herzl and Driver))

((Davida Herzl))

And do they test all the new equipment with you or…?

((Driver, Aclima))

Yes, yeah.

((Davida Herzl))

You are the guinea pig.

((Davida Herzl

Co-founder & CEO, Aclima))

I think, we have the opportunity to bring radical transparency on a problem that has never really been seen at this scale before. We're literally making the

invisible visible. Doing that, I think, there's an opportunity to really quickly change the game on climate, on air pollution

and to finally fix these problems that are impacting so many

millions of people around the world.

((NATS/MUSIC))



