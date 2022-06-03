Gun Violence: Data and Statistics

Show more Show less

((VIDEO MONTAGE))

((ANIMATED EXPLAINER -- W/ GFX, CAPTIONS, PHOTOS, MUSIC))

That debate has only intensified in the wake of a series of mass shootings

Among the victims:

Ten people killed in Buffalo, New York, May 14, 2022

Twenty-one people killed in Uvalde, Texas, May 24th, 2022, including 19 children

Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in the United States

- New England Journal of Medicine

In all, more than 45,000 people were killed by guns in the US in 2020

- the most recent year of US Centers for Disease Control complete data

A recent survey indicates a majority of Americans - 59% - want stricter gun laws

- Morning Consult and Politico poll