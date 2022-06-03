Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Connect Segments

Gun Violence: Data and Statistics

Gun Violence: Data and Statistics
Embed
Gun Violence: Data and Statistics

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:11 0:00
Direct link

We learn some key facts about Americans and guns. Producer | Editor: Jacqui DePhillips

((VIDEO MONTAGE))
((ANIMATED EXPLAINER -- W/ GFX, CAPTIONS, PHOTOS, MUSIC))
That debate has only intensified in the wake of a series of mass shootings
Among the victims:
Ten people killed in Buffalo, New York, May 14, 2022
Twenty-one people killed in Uvalde, Texas, May 24th, 2022, including 19 children
Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in the United States
- New England Journal of Medicine
In all, more than 45,000 people were killed by guns in the US in 2020
- the most recent year of US Centers for Disease Control complete data
A recent survey indicates a majority of Americans - 59% - want stricter gun laws
- Morning Consult and Politico poll

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG