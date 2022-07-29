Artistic Identity

Show more Show less

Kind of exploring the sounds of whether it be jazz, hip-hop, kind of bringing in my Indian voice to that. And the reason I had all these influences is because I am from the diaspora.

A Voice Inspiring Others

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

Poetry is a all-encompassing, beautiful thing. I look at it as a way of expressing pain, joy, happiness, and touching people with all your senses.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

My name is Aditya Prakash and I'm a Carnatic vocalist and musician. Carnatic music is a musical style, primarily practiced in South India. It's a very beautiful, deep-rooted tradition of music that has survived and transformed over many, many generations.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

That's nice to end it like that.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

It's a sound that is so different and unique because of the microtones. It's a microtonal music. If you look just hear it casually, it might sound the same. But if you actually go into the details the way I sing,…could be very different from someone else who sings…. And so, there's a very abstract quality to the music.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

I was born and brought up in Los Angeles. Both my parents are from India. I am a kid from the diaspora.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

I had a great childhood here. Very loved and it's a beautiful neighborhood. I used to play baseball right here….or cricket…. And we used to try and hit it over that tree. That would be a home run. It would never happen but it was always a dream to hit it over that tree. And that tree is still there, which is always nice to remember that.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

To be honest, on this block, there wasn't much diversity, you know. Definitely the only Indian family but the only family of color I'd say in this neighborhood. I definitely tried to hide my brownness or my Indian culture as much as I could when I was young because it felt so different.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

I think growing up in the US, it was a bit difficult for me to figure out my identity because I grew up in a house where Indian culture was everything. And then when I went to school, it was, it felt like I had to switch off and go into another thing because I wanted to fit in with my friends. I wanted to be American.

And I think a big part of this made me embarrassed almost to say that I was Indian or that I was a musician, that I was studying this music

((Courtesy: Aditya Prakash))

because it sounded weird to my friends. When I first sang it to them or played it to them, they thought it was funny. So, it was a big kind of identity split I had for much of my childhood.

And I started learning when I was six, seven but I never shared anything for about ten years of my life with my friends. Nobody even knew I sang.

((Courtesy: Aditya Prakash))

((Photographer’s voice))

Okay, here we go. Three, two, one. One more, one more.

One more, one more. One moment.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

When I was about 15, I was asked to tour with Pandit Ravi Shankar. He's a sitar player.

((Courtesy: AP))

He taught the Beatles, most famously in the West.

((Courtesy: AP))

He's won so many Grammys.

((Courtesy: AP))

He's just, he's like the hero of Indian music.

((Courtesy: Aditya Prakash))

I was performing at Carnegie Hall, Disney Hall, Hollywood Bowl, all these venues where like rock stars and legends have performed. My friends kind of finally looked up to what I was doing. And I think that was really important for me. Just a moment where I was finally able to share.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

So, this is the CD from my 2020 album and it's about kind of exploring the sounds of whether it be jazz,

((Courtesy: Aditya Prakash))

Hip-hop, like the different sounds I heard growing up in L.A., kind of bringing my Indian voice to that.

And the reason I had all these influences is because I am from the diaspora.

((Courtesy: Aditya Prakash))

In the Carnatic world, which I was in, the idea of fusion or like combining the music with other elements was seen as diluting the music, making it less pure and heavy and authentic. But I think when I went to UCLA, I kind of forgot all those voices and I was just excited to meet other musicians. All these jazz musicians were curious about Carnatic music. And so, I think the marrying of these two comes with a fresh, new set of ways of thinking that can enhance each other.

BLOCK B





((Courtesy: Aditya Prakash))

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

Now, my sister, my brother-in-law and my niece live in this house. I'll take you to the back where all the music classes and my mom's rehearsals used to happen. This door would always be open. So, I would hear the rehearsals happening from here. And I feel like the whole neighborhood could hear our classes happening and the rehearsals. But we didn't care. It used to actually be a garage, which my mom used as her rehearsal space. And I would just kind of sit there in the corner, watching rehearsals, trying to get her attention unsuccessfully because she was so lost in her dance.

((Courtesy: Aditya Prakash))

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

I grew up in a family of artists. My mother was running a dance school here in the US. And my father, he helped her on the business side and the artistic side of running the dance school and looking after me when I was a kid.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

My mom would have musicians from India. When I was born, she had many students already. And I would remember, the first thing I would hear in the morning was banging footwork, rhythmic slapping. There would always be people in our house. I'd never be a quiet house. And I think I was, I just loved that. There was like an excitement of creation.

((Viji Prakash

Shakti Dance School of Bharat Natyam

Founder, Artistic Director))

Wait.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

This area is definitely a very special place.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

Life unfolded in a way that I didn't even realize that I wanted to be a singer but I already was at that point.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

Good to see you.

It's been a while.

((The Soraya Manager))

-It's been a while.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

-A couple of years.

((The Soraya Manager))

-Good to see you again here.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

-Such an amazing venue.

((The Soraya Manager))

-Thank you so much. So glad you came out.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

-I'm so excited, yeah.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

Okay.

Can we start with him just getting his own instrument first?

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

Alright, hands in. Let's go, this was an amazing three days of intense rehearsals and it's going to sound great. Let's have fun. Let's do it. Go, team.

((Guitar player))

Love it.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

The next song you're going to hear is actually born from an exercise I gave myself during the pandemic. And this, this one was about getting to the point of breathlessness and pushing on. And pushing on through a space of discomfort.

An exercise where I time myself for seven minutes and 46 seconds. And I think we all know the significance of that number. We all think of [police murder victim] George Floyd.

Three, two, one. Start.

((Courtesy: The Soraya))

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

When the pandemic happened, all my concerts, everything was canceled. I was forced to be in one place. And I was also forced to face the realities that I had ignored due to my privilege. I didn't know that this art form that I learned came with an oppressive history.

((Courtesy: AP))

And also in America itself, seeing how could something like Capitol Hill happen?

((Courtesy: AP))

How could George Floyd happen?

((Courtesy: AP))

It's happened so many times but to see all the problems in our society.

((Courtesy: AP))

All the cracks. It just felt more exposed.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

And I think that's only natural that music should reflect where we are.

And I don't think I can still be in this state of ignorance of just only exploring beauty and joy and happiness and excitement.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

Does it sound fake to you?

((Viji Prakash

Shakti Dance School of Bharat Natyam

Founder, Artistic Director))

I have a hard time with this piece because I know, I know with your... It's dead, the breath. It's not...

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

-What do you mean?

((Viji Prakash

Shakti Dance School of Bharat Natyam

Founder, Artistic Director))

-Because he pulled it out like emphasized it. I guess that's the point.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

-That's the point, yeah.

The main thing is the breath that's actually from the song, the singing.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

This is the place you order from?

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

My mom doesn't like everything I do now but she understands why I'm doing it.

When my mom was coming here as an immigrant artist, I think a lot of it was about upliftment and bringing together all these cultures and showing the power of Indian music to be a spiritual art form, uplifting art form. They came here. They put their head down. They just worked hard. And they would have to put up with the xenophobia, the kind of othering that happened in the country.

And I think my generation now is about finding equal voice, finding representation.

Now we have the privilege to question. They didn't have that. Me and my sister were born here. We're American and we can explore topics that she probably couldn't explore at that time.

((Mythili Prakash

Bharata Natyam Dancer))

But yeah, now like I think we're able to like we're talking about retelling stories, right?

So it's like we're asking questions like why can't she lift her leg too. You know, and like and in that we're telling the stories of marginalized peoples.

When we question our Indian tradition, there's a sense of like you guys are disrespecting it. You know, like you're Americans, you're NRIs, like nonresident Indians, whatever. And you're bringing your Western esthetics and your Western ideals. And I think it has nothing to do with being Western. I think we are so like I identify very much as Indian. So, I think it's not a matter of disrespect. I think we're questioning it because we love it and we identify with it.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

Yeah.

((Aditya Prakash

Carnatic Vocalist and Musician))

There's always this shuttling between feeling like not accepted or not fitting in in either culture, either place I call home. So, it's still a journey about finding out my identity. I think being in a place like America, you get to see so many different cultures. Everything comes with its problems and things that have to be changed. But I think it is beautiful that this country is built off diversity. And that's the thing with, the American experience can be so many things to so many different people. Yet, yet it's still American. Because what is America? I don’t know. Yeah, good question.

((Courtesy: Aditya Prakash))

BLOCK C







((PKG)) A WORD LOVER BECOMES POET LAUREATE

((TRT: 08:36))

((Previously aired April 2022))

((Topic Banner: A Community Poet))

((Reporter: Faiza Elmasry))

((Camera/Editor: Mike Burke))

((Map: Haymarket, Virginia: Dumfries, Virginia))

((Main character: 1 female))

((Sub characters: 2 female; 1 male))

Hello, ladies. How is everybody?

Hi.

((Text-over-video:

Poet laureates are often chosen at the national level but smaller jurisdictions can name their own poets to inspire and represent the community.))

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

I'm Kim B. Miller. I'm a lover of words. Nobody wants to be silent. Yet so many are.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

I’m the Prince William County Poet Laureate. I’m the first African American poet laureate for PWC [Prince William County].

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

I'd say, I really got serious about poetry about 10 years ago. I was writing poetry before that. I found some old love letters that I thought they were poetic but they weren't really good. But when I got really serious about 10 years ago, it changed. The journey changed because I was interested in the imagery and how it felt and how it sounded and how it could touch somebody and change people's lives. Poetry is a all-encompassing, beautiful thing that people kind of tend to overlook. But I look at it as a way of expressing pain, joy, happiness and touching people with all your senses.

Yes, we are that county where nature feeds beauty to diverse hues.

Families of trees welcome visitors.

Leaves bow and the arts bloom endlessly on planted dreams.

With over 40 local parks and one state park,

parks breathe here.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

I put my application in. The application includes you, including your poems with no names. So, the purpose of that is everybody gets poems with no names, so they don't know who they're judging. So, they can pick a poem based on they just read it and loved it. And then I included my project or things I would be doing once I became poet laureate. And I sent my application in and I wished for the best.

((Kelly Haneklau

Member, Prince William County Arts Council))

I think poet laureates bring so much to the county and to our world. They bring a connectivity amongst people. And their work really crosses over all types of people and all, you know, the diversity that's brought in through the arts themselves. I think it's a very important part of our life. And it helps people in so many ways that we are just unaware of, mentally, physically.

((Herb Williams

Arts Recreation Specialist, Prince William County))

She was mesmerized at the fact that this beautiful poetry was coming out and she saw the work that you were doing.

The arts in the county is a great benefit because it offers an opportunity for growth. Wherever arts are, growth and development is naturally either going to join or is going to be elevated. And I think that from the standpoint of Prince William County and its over 400.000 citizens, there's so much room for growth. And we just have to work hard to ensure that every corner of the county is touched by the arts in some way.

So, this is a work in progress but I am getting somewhere.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

I write everything from free hand, which means I'll just write a poem, doesn't rhyme. I'm not a rhyming poet. I do have maybe one or two poems that rhyme but that's not my specialty.

The song is missing its point.

The lines are lost.

No singer will pick up broken notes,

Playing background noise so silence is drowning,

swimming like an anchor.

My lyrics cannot be complete without the chorus of truth.

I write it into every single note.

No more short verses, no more sweet tones.

Let's scream.

Let's let pain escape.

Let's make sure that the sky touches my high notes.

Let the sun burn me.

Light was never meant to be kind.

It was supposed to hurt.

It's a reminder darkness is waiting its turn.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

I'm in love with haiku. And haiku are super short poems, 17 syllable. The original form is beautiful Japanese art. It started in Japan only on nature and flowers. That's what an original haiku is. But they also came with this beautiful thing called a senryu. And that's the form I fell in love with, 17 syllables, any subject.

If you're not racing against yourself, you're on the wrong track.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

I also have Kimisms, which are my sayings. So, I just like poetry and writing and words, period.

I like that one.

Sound is not heard when listening with judgment.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

My joy as poet laureate was to create a couple of different platforms. One was to get us on social media and on websites.

((Courtesy: Kim B. Miller / Zoom))

Then, because COVID was here, I said,

((Courtesy: Kim B. Miller / Zoom))

“Well, you have to reach people online. You reach people where they’re at.”

((Courtesy: Kim B. Miller / Zoom))

I think Jessica has her hand up. So Jessica, go ahead with your question.

((Courtesy: Kim B. Miller / Zoom))

What is most of your poems about?

Great question. I do a lot on relationships and I do a lot on parenting.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

Schools in Maryland and D.C., I've been critiquing students,

showing them how to do poetry, speak poetry, say it with passion.

((Courtesy: Kim B. Miller / Zoom))

And whatever way you do your poetry is perfect. Doesn’t mean you don’t have to fine-tune it. I fine-tune mine every day. Doesn’t mean I don’t practice. I practice all the time.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

So, my platform was to go and touch people and explain to them, poetry is bigger than what you think it is. Because people still go, Roses are red, violets are blue. And I say that's not poetry. But poetry is huge. So, let's go with how huge it really is.

How much rain do you have to walk in before you realize you caused the storm?

((Courtesy: Kim B. Miller))

Speak caringly.

Like the soul you’re about to touch will be crushed by every syllable, every verb that you throw at them.

Don’t you know we’re all carrying baggage in different packages? Just because it’s in a Louis Vuitton bag doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

My motive behind my poetry and everything is the fact that I'm a Christian. I believe it's a gift from God. I believe it's one of those beautiful things that…I believe God is a poet. And I think it's really inspiring how we can take different words and use them to feed people. I mean, some people need food. Some people need humanity. Some people need love. Some people need connection.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

And then, when people say, you know, “Well, how would I go about being a poet?” or “How do I go about being a singer?” or whatever it is they were thinking about being. And I'm like, “You can be uniquely who you're supposed to be. But don't think you're supposed to be single-threaded. No one said you only have one talent.”

Please recognize your accomplishments or you will label them failures. You got to be able to see you. And let me couple that with a Kimism. You will never count something as a victory that you did not count as a step.

So, when you're taking your resolutions and breaking them into plans and then breaking them into steps, you have to give yourself an acknowledgement for the steps you're making. I don't count it as a victory. But I need you to start counting your steps as a victory because if not, you won't recognize them. You will never count something as a victory that you did not count as a step.

((Kim B. Miller

Poet Laureate for Prince William County))

Look at all you have on your plate and then expand it.

If your dreams don't scare you, dream bigger.

Any other questions? No? Thank you.

