Immersed in Flow

Captain Jess

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

So, as of right now, I am the only female tugboat operator in the entire company. And I'm one of, maybe, two female tugboat operators in New York Harbor.

Captain Amaani's Dream

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

I’ve always wanted a new adventure, a new challenge.

Cleaning the River

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

It is a very spiritual connection to not only the river and the banks and the areas around it. Clean water is so critical to life as we know it.

FEMALE TUGBOAT CAPTAIN

((NATS))

I want both of us.

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

I do not want to be cute on a boat. That is like such a huge pet peeve of mine. To each his own… I understand if there are some women that are out there that want to put on some makeup and look good while they're at work. That's fine. That's your prerogative. That is not me. I do not want to be associated with…I’m out there to do my job and it doesn’t, it shouldn’t matter what I look like.

I’m not trying to be out there to physically impress anybody. I’m trying to impress people with my boat handling.

((NATS))

Okay, thanks. Appreciate it. Okay, alright, bye.

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

I think my mother had a 100% hand in developing my love for the water just from us

((Courtesy: Jess Yeomans))

going out fishing and later on, when she had enough money and ended up getting a boat, you know, we actually used to go out on the boat and do some fishing and everything and I just loved it. It felt like home.

((end Courtesy))

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

I loved art and illustrating. This actually all ties in with my illustration because I went to school at FIT. It's the Fashion Institute of Technology. And I got my BFA [Bachelor of Fine Arts] in illustration, and I graduated summa cum laude [Latin for highest honor], and one of my professors from school actually called me. They were looking for a person to do, like to illustrate a six-book series. So, I was like, “Oh my gosh, yeah. What? Me? I want to do that.” So, I was into book two, they said that they were going to put the whole project on hold. So, I was kind of freaking out because I didn't know what I was going to do because this was my rent and my livelihood. I was talking to my mother, and my mother knew the woman who was working as the administrative assistant at the tugboat company where I currently work. And she said, “Well, so-and-so is leaving, you know. Why don't you go work there?” And I specifically said, “I don't want to work with tugboats.” And here we are.

((Courtesy: Jess Yeomans))

So, I was working as the administrative assistant there while also still doing freelance illustration. I basically just jumped on one day and I was like, “I want to be on here, you know? I want to work on the water too. I don't want to be stuck in this office.”

Sometimes after work, I'd go down to the tugs

((end Courtesy))

and it started to become very alluring to me. And the captain on there had basically said, you know, “I think you have a knack for this. I think maybe you should go for your captain's license.” So, it's kind of like, it’s like a driver’s license. It's definitely harder than driving a car because the road is moving underneath you and, you know, other vessels that are not following, you know, straight patterns like this.

((NATS))

Hey, Chris. I think he's just working on paperwork.

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

As of right now, I am the only female tugboat operator in the entire company. And I'm one of, maybe, two female tugboat operators in New York Harbor.

I am dealing with another vessel called the barge, you know, anything from – it would be oil or gas or, you know, in other companies, there would be stone or sand. So, I've been very fortunate to work with the various crews that I have been with. Majority of them, they've all been very supportive of me moving forward in my career and random people that worked for the company that kind of, you know, were like, “Oh, it's Jess and she's working out on the launch. That's cool.” You know, and without taking me seriously. It can get a little lonely sometimes when you're, you know, the only woman up here and there's no one else to talk to.

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

And we're also, you know, trying to change that. We're trying to show that, you know, women can

do this job. This isn't just a man's world anymore. We're out there and we're killing it. And, you know, come out, come out, come. You can do this too. Come on, you know, trying to encourage women to come out and, you know, start getting in the wheelhouse.

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

When I go to work for two weeks, I am living on the boat for two weeks. But, so it’s just, you know, this room is a little bit bigger than my normal room. This room actually has like, a desk and space. My room and my boat ends about here. It's usually six hours. So, it's six hours on, six hours off. You know, I don't want to liken it to military at all, you know? But as far as being regimented, yeah, we do follow a schedule. It used to be a very physical job. You know, you're handling very large lines and you're making up to barges, which is essentially you're handing lines up to barges. So, I have a workout that I try to do. We have a bike on board. So, I try to use the bike. If we're at a dock somewhere, and I'll try to get up before a watch, and I'll go for a run or I'll go to the gym or something.

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

I try to stay in somewhat of shape. It's a little hard, but… especially as you’re getting older. I'm getting older now. I'm 40.

A huge aspect about working on the tugs for me is the life that it has given me. I have essentially two weeks off every month. The two weeks allows me not only time to work on my craft, and to, you know, create products to, you know, have people buy and to put in their homes. I mean like that's awesome

((Jess Yeomans

Tugboat Operator))

to know that my art is hanging in people's homes right now. It's like two brains that can't necessarily be operating at the same time.

You know, while being away for two weeks and not sleeping and missing out on life at home, there is something so beautiful about the fact that I work on the water. I mean, you'll have days where the winds are blowing and the current is just not working in your favor to get alongside these docks or, you know, things are just really challenging. But then, you get that one trip, and you get out into the sound, and you go offshore, or you're just in it. You're just in this big, beautiful blue water and it makes up for all the other really challenging times, where it's like, “This is why I do this.” Because this is, it’s just the water. It’s being out, and it’s great.

((NATS))

CAPTAIN AMAANI DREAM

((TRT: 10:55))

((Topic Banner: Captain Amaani’s Dream))

((Producer: Faiza Elmasry))

((Camera/Editor: June Soh))

((Map: Oxon Hill, Maryland))

((Main characters: 1 female; 1 male))

((BLURB: Amaani Lyle has always been following her passion, pursuing new challenges, and changing careers. In the third chapter of her life, Amaani is immersing herself into the world of boating.))

((BANNER: The emotions that come with captaining a boat, they run the gamut from abject fear to exhilaration to triumph, to satisfaction, to just complete serenity.))

((BANNER: Ever since I can remember, I've always wanted a new adventure, a new challenge.))

((NATS/SOTs: Amaani & Customers))

Welcome, friends. Come on aboard Cap’n Maani Cruises.

Really excited about this.

Oh, it's a great day to be on the water.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

My name is Amaani Lyle. I'm a boat captain in training, and soon-to-be Air Force retiree. Ever since I can remember, I've always wanted a new adventure, a new challenge.

((NATS/SOTs: Inspector and Amaani))

Oh, sorry. And we have an extra throw cushion right here behind your front seat and a fire distinguisher right there as well. Okay, so how many adults are we going to have on board with us today going out?

Five.

Five? Okay.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

Yeah, I'm actually with a club. It's called Freedom Boat Club, and I'm able to pay monthly dues, and I can take boats out pretty much whenever I want, based on the availability of them.

((NATS/SOTs: Amaani & Inspector))

Radio check. Radio check.

All good.

Copy that.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

My love of water began when I was a child. I would ride my bicycle to the beach in the eighties. And I developed a love for all of things pertaining to the pool, the ocean, even the bathtub. So, I started…I started with swimming. I then moved up to kayaking, canoeing, and finally that turned into boating and yachting.

((NATS/SOTs: Amaani & Inspector))

There we go.

Okay.

I am doing my acceptance and agreement of when the vessel will be back and that all of the safety precautions are in place.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

I was one of the first bloggers in the United States. I began working for a company called America Online. I was able to take that and sort of springboard into television.

((Courtesy: Amaani Lyle))

I was producing a show. After that, I was, I decided I wanted

((end Courtesy))

to do something different with my life.

((Courtesy: Amaani Lyle))

So, I ended up joining the Air Force. The Air Force was an amazing journey for me.

((end Courtesy))

Every job’s been a little bit different, new challenges, and I've loved every minute of it.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

I like to sit up higher. I need to see everything like these cute little ducks behind you. Ready? All right.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

Right now, I just do this for the love of boating until I learn and get my license, and then hopefully, one day, I'll be taking the rich and famous out on the water, so.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

Left National Harbor, and we are in what's called a no-wake zone. And by that it means that when a boat is going at a certain speed, there's a little bit of a wake behind it. That's when the water turns white. That's when you know you're going faster than a few knots.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

I started out on Facebook with a group called Cap’n Maani Cruises. And I wanted to document my journey about learning this new craft, you know, Stranger in a Strange Land.

((Courtesy: Amaani Lyle))

By the second week, I had over a thousand followers on this page. So, the feedback has been overwhelming.

((end Courtesy))

I have people from at least 20 different countries who follow my page and follow this journey.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

So right now, we're heading into the channel. This is a very historic part of the DC, the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia] area.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

Well, the process to become a boat captain is, it's pretty extensive, and it's not something that one can do overnight or even over a few nights. The basic credential you are looking for as a captain in training is the OUPV, which is the Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels. So, that enables you, through Coast Guard regulations, to transport up to six passengers for higher. And you can use that to springboard into higher-level of credentials, 50 ton [45 kg], 100 ton [90 kg] Master Captain License. The Coast Guard makes it rigorous on purpose because passenger safety is paramount.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

Hold on to your hats.﻿

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

The emotions that come with captaining a boat, they run the gamut: from abject fear, to exhilaration, to triumph, to satisfaction, to just complete serenity when the water is calm, kind of like today or even early in the morning, when the water's flat like glass.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

Sometimes birds hang out on the marker.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

I think we're at a turning point from an ecological standpoint, an environmentally-friendly standpoint, with boating. I was recently in Los Angeles, getting my advanced open-water training out there.

((Courtesy: Amaani Lyle))

And we had used…one of the days that I was there, I was actually in an electric boat. So, I think we're starting to turn to electric cars a lot and certainly following suit electric vessels.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

We're passing under the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

My ultimate dream and goal in the short term and long term, the short term is taking that test to actually get that captain license.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

This is part of the Naval Research Laboratory, and it's got very interesting, giant ping-pong balls.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

Hello, ladies. Ahoy.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

We're going to pick up speed now. Hold on.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

I am looking to relocate possibly to Florida or some other beach-type climate so that I can boat longer, year-round.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

Only one successful dock is separating me from dinner.

((NATS/SOT: Amaani))

I work up an appetite when I'm on the water. I don't know why.

((NATS/SOTs: Amaani & Instructor))

Freedom come in. Freedom come in. This is Lyle on approach in the Glastron.

All right. Copy that. Thank you.

Copy. Thanks.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

I've learned a lot of things about life from boating. I've learned to pay more attention to nature and the weather, be more connected to it because you depend on that a lot for a successful cruise. In terms of myself, I've learned that I can do more things than I realized by just putting my mind to it. And even when it's frustrating and I want to give up, it always feels great to start anew and get out there and try again. People ask me all the time. They're like, you know, “Is it like parking a car?” And I say, “No, not at all like parking a car. It's like, you know, trying to park a car that's in the water, I guess.”

((NATS/SOTs: Amaani & Instructor & Customers))

How are we looking, boss? Good? Coming in hot. You got me?

Alright.

Woo, wee, wee, wee. Soon as he grabs that rope, I can breathe a sigh of relief a little bit. Once that rope's tied to the cleat, I am pretty much home-free. Another successful Cap’n Maani Cruise. And now, I reward myself with a nice dinner.

Okay. Here you go. Alright. And last but not least…

Thank you.

Yes, ma’am. Well, thank you for being aboard Cap’n Maani Cruises. Wasn't this fun?

It was fun.

Yeah, sure. Come back and see me. Job well done.

((Amaani Lyle

Boat Captain in training))

You need the…an alignment of stars to have a flawless day on the water. And when that happens, there's just no better feeling.

((NATS))





BLOCK C





HEALING THE ANACOSTIA RIVER

((TRT: 03:00))

((Previously aired October 2020))

Healing the Anacostia River

((Producer/Camera: Jeff Swicord))

((Map: Washington, D.C.))

((Main characters: 1 male))

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

Rivers are so important to not only the habitat, animals and natural environment, but also to people. Rivers are typically where we get our drinking water.

((NATS/MUSIC))

I’ve been involved with environmental restoration work almost my whole life, and all of that’s led me here, having worked on a whole plethora of projects all across the world.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

I was motivated to come here and work on the Anacostia because I love clean water.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

We are here at Eastern Powerboat Club, one of four boat clubs along the river. These yacht clubs were basically African American yacht clubs. The first one was Seafarers Yacht Club, started by Eleanor Roosevelt.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

We are an urban river. We’re a small watershed. Watershed, of course, is that area of land within which all the rain that falls comes to a common outfall.

((NATS/SOT: Jim Foster))

How you’re doing, man?

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

There is almost a million people that live in our watershed. And so, we have a much higher density. We’ve really pushed the limits on what we have done to this watershed. So, we are out of balance here, but we are working hard to bring it back.

((NATS))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

This three-box culvert is the combined sewer overflow for the Northeast Boundary Tunnel. So, the district has what are called combined sewers. And that means there is one pipe that carries the sewage and the storm water. And so, we have been discharging billions of gallons of raw sewage into the river every time it rains.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

Our organization had an issue with that.

((NATS: Jim Foster))

There is an osprey up in the tree there.

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

D.C. water today has been under a consent decree to stop those overflows.

((NATS: Jim Foster and Man in the passing boat))

Another day in paradise.

You got it.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

Masaya Maeda, who is Japanese, has been with us for 17 years. He is our water quality expert. And so, every week, he goes out on the river to collect very basic water chemistry data. He has a volunteer helper, a woman named Maria.

We have been collecting that data for 15 years now. So, we have some solid data, some trends. We really use that to build a ‘state of the river’ report card.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

Our mission is to make the river swimmable and fishable by 2025. So, what’s keeping us from swimming is purely high bacteria levels. Where does the bacteria come from? It comes from feces, from waste, human induced, goose, deer, avian, all these contribute bacteria to the river. So, our river is impaired with nitrogen and phosphorus. Why is that a problem? Because it causes algae to grow prolifically, and that algae then consumes the oxygen in the water, and then there is not enough oxygen for the fish.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((NATS/SOT: Jim Foster))

So, they are with the park and they run that passenger boat. Not a lot of passengers in the boat right now.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

We’ve come so far in cleaning up this river. When people, who haven’t been here for 10, 15, 25 years, suddenly come back, they are going, “This isn’t what we left. This is, you know, not what we expected to see here.” And the first thing that has really started to come back are native freshwater mussels. Mussels are also filter feeders.

((NATS/SOT: Jim Foster))

See if I can’t get this up high enough just to show you what we got here. So, you can see these mussels are doing really well. They went in about the size of your fingernail and this is a year’s worth of growth.

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

We’re working with the University of Maryland to see if they will filter micro-plastics out of the water as well. And we are also interested in whether they will pick up and bind PCBs [polychlorinated biphenyl] from the river.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Jim Foster

Anacostia Watershed Society))

So, the Anacostia River that I would like to see in ten years would be a place where thousands of people come throughout the weeks and summer months to get in the water. For me, it is a very spiritual connection to not only the river and the banks and the areas around it, but to clean water. Clean water is so critical to life as we know it and, I think, as more people come back and recognize that, they will appreciate, admire and honor the river.

((NATS/MUSIC))





