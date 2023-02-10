Child Entrepreneur

Show more Show less

((Map: Fairfax, Virginia))

((Main characters: 1 male; 1 female))



((Summary: With the help of his mother, an 11-year-old learns how to make candles using natural and organic ingredients. He became the CEO of his own company, The Smell of Love Candles.))

((NATS: Alejandro))

I’m stirring the wax together with the citrus oils. I learned this from my mom. I mean, we just learned this by ourselves.

((Alejandro Buxton

CEO, Smell of Love Candles))