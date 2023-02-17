Immigrant Contributions

Show more Show less

VOA – CONNECT

EPISODE # 266

AIR DATE: 02 17 2023

TRANSCRIPT





The Power of Music

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

When I came here, it was very, very shocking to me, coming from Africa, we have no idea what was going on here in terms of segregation or slavery.

The Power of Yoga

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru)

When I was about 60 years old, I got a gift from my wife and son, for the birthday gift, was like yoga teacher training for one semester.

BLOCK A





((PKG)) AFRICAN DRUMMER

((TRT: 12:25))

((Topic Banner: Ghanaian beats))

((Reporter/Camera/Editor: Arturo Martinez))

((Map: Chattanooga, Tennessee))

((Main character: 1 male))

((Sub-character: 1 female))

((Blurb: Ghanaian drummer and singer, Kofi Mawuko, explains how he deals with cultural differences and makes a living in his adopted hometown, Chattanooga, a small city in southeast Tennessee.))

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

One, two, three. Sankofa.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

My full name is Christian Kofi Mawuko, and I'm originally from Ghana, West Africa.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Be proud of where you come from

And what you are.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

I'm a full-time musician and also teach in the school system here in Chattanooga and around the southeast.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

You can, you can, you can make it

No matter how hard it may be.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

I'm here to spread my culture and also Ghanaian music.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

You'll lose your identity.

Oh, yeah.

Sankofa. Here we go. Everywhere. Sankofa.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Johnathan Wimpee

Band member))

I'll try to remember the keys.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Yeah.

((Johnathan Wimpee

Band member))

Okay.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

So, it just went off, right?

What time you got?

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Hey, Michelle.

((Michelle

Neighbor))

How are you doing?

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Good.

((NATS))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

I came here with a group 22 years ago, and then they did our little tour and I decided to stay. So that's what brought me to Chattanooga, and, you know, the rest is history.

((NATS))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Yeah, I come here three times a week. Performance takes a lot out of my body, so I have to get my body in shape, you know, to perform. Yeah, I've been living in this neighborhood for about 17, 18 years now. Still paying the mortgage, working hard to pay the mortgage, yeah. Yeah, very, very American.

((NATS))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

From the beginning, it wasn't easy to adapt here because, you know, because of the culture difference, you know. Back home, when you walk outside, you see people selling their wares. So, we have that outdoor experience, a community experience.

But here, you know, just even now, the sun is out, everything is bright, but there's no, there are no people, you know. So, if you are in your house, you and your family and your house, that's what you see every day. Each one for himself and God for us all. We use that term a lot.

((NATS))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

How was your day at work today?

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

I'll tell you what I loved. I went to see Mavis Staples.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Yeah. So that's good. So, we are going to put that in there, in the blender. So, we got chicken and turkey in here.

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

I love the Ghanaian food. So today, are we going to eat it with…

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

We're going to eat it with Banku today. Yeah.

So, I just got married with my newly wedded wife, and she is from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Alright. Alright, so this is how we do it, eating with our hands.

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

You did fill it?

Now, one thing I had to get accustomed to is not using a fork and a spoon, eating with my hands.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Yeah.

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

Very primitive, you know.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

You call it primitive, but that's a natural way. No, this is what I...

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

It's like what do we do before we had a fork and a spoon?

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

That's right. That's the question I was going to ask you.

So, turn your round like that. Put it in a bowl. See the magic…

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

Yes.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

…of the primitive people? Yep…of the smart people. I don't call them...

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

Okay, yes.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

I call them smart people.

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

Most definitely.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Yeah.

((Tonetta Mawuko

Kofi’s wife))

The first time we went to Accra, Ghana, and he showed me around where he grew up, and he comes from humble beginnings. It was more like a slum, you know.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

You know, we were very lucky to have that opportunity. And, you know, we always thank our leader who started it all.

((NATS))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Okay, good. So, this is how it all started. So that's me in the white shirt. Here, I can see I'd be ten or 11 years old then. We were the first children's group in Ghana, and that was our first experience traveling outside Accra to perform. And then, in the eighties, I played with a group based in Germany called Kalifi. That was our bus. This is me and my daughter’s mom. We were rehearsing in Germany. Yeah, this is in Ghana. You know, when I was in Ghana, I knew…I don’t know much about the United States, but I've heard a lot. Not only in Africa but anybody, anywhere that has not been here before is like, everybody who lives in America is rich. That's the mindset. So, yeah, I'll go to America, and I'll be rich, you know. But I can say I'm rich to still do what I love doing and, you know, get paid for.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Courtesy:

Kofi Quarshie

Kyirem Cultural Troupe, 1989))

I feel so good when I hear the music play.

I want you to dance with me.

I want you to rock my soul.

Down, and shake your body.

Up, up, and roll your body.

Down, and shake your body.

((NATS/MUSIC))





((Topic Banner))

Ghanaian Beats continues

((SOT))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

It's all here. I always talk about confidence. With these teenagers, it's very important to, you know, to plant that in them. And that confidence has been built in me since I was little.





BLOCK B





((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Thank you.

Alright, everybody, come around here. We're going to get warm, okay? Okay, so we're going to do a dance called Gota. Everybody say Gota.

((Students))

Gota.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

So, Gota means outside, alright? Especially in Africa, you know, most people cook outside, play outside, do most of the things outside. Alright? So, Gota dance is a celebratory dance to make everybody happy. So, we're going to have fun together today, alright?

((Students))

Yes.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Alright, so let's warm up.

Really good. Good warm-up, alright? So, here we go.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

I make a living here, playing gigs, traveling around, and also teaching the kids in the school system.

((NATS/MUSIC))

Forward, back, forward, back, forward, back and…bop.

My goal is, I want to see other people experience learning something from a different culture.

((NATS/MUSIC))

And bop, bop, bop, bop.

Good job, clap for yourselves. Yeah, that's beautiful. Alright.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Now, let me tell you, let me tell you something, okay? In life, if you hold yourself in, you'll be missing a lot of things in life. You got to be confident in everything that you do. Believe in yourself all the time. It's all here. I always talk about confidence. With these teenagers, it's very important to, you know, to plant that in them. And that confidence has been built in me since I was little. I don't care how big or how small you are, you know, I'll face you with a smile and break you down. Because we all make mistakes. Nobody is perfect. Alright. Thank you very much.

((Students))

Thank you.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Peace out.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

You know, thinking of America, you know, when I came here, sometimes smiling to some people, they were not even smiling back. So, I asked my friend, Omar. You know, he was born here as a Black man. And he's like, "Oh, yeah, that's how it is here. Some people don't like some people because of their skin color or their culture or where they come from.” And I'm like, “Oh, okay.”

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

You know, when I first came to Chattanooga, my first gig was here. We started the drumming and dance group here. We teach after-school program.

So, this museum is about the African American history, you know, from olden days through slavery or through Jim Crow.

When I came here, it was very, very shocking to me. Coming from Africa, we have no idea what was going on here in terms of segregation or slavery. And see all the horrors that our forefathers went through in the United States for over 100 years or 200 years, it really influenced my creativity.

"What we want is unity, togetherness, because we are all God's children, one people from one God.”

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Voice of Presenter

Barking Legs Theater))

Alright, we've got all the way from Ghana, Africa, let's hear it for the one and only, Kofi Mawuko and his band, Ogya.

((Crowd))

Yeah, Kofi!

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

So, Sankofa means, "Go back to your roots”, alright? We all have roots that we come from. If you are Black, you’re from where?

((Audience))

Africa.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

If you're white, you from where?

((Audience))

Africa.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Africa. We are all from Africa, right? Alright.

So, here we go. One, two, three.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

My goal, going on to stage, is to make my audience happy, put a smile on people's face because you don't know what they are going through. Maybe being at the concert and

laughing and smiling and clapping and tapping and moving their body, you've eased﻿ somebody's loneliness or depression or whatever. You've eased it down for that time. And even from there, maybe that person might have that switch and keep on smiling.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

So, we got to see how low we can go. Alright.

We go down. Go.

Down, down.

Now shake it.

Shake your body.

Up, up.

Up, up.

And roll it.

And roll your body.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

I preach about peace because, as a human being, we are all struggling, but it's about time we all put our differences aside and focus on how we can all co-exist and live together and be happy in life. Thank you, guys. Thank you for dancing with me.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Thank you very much.

((Voice of Presenter

Barking Legs Theater))

World class, Kofi Mawuko.

((Kofi Mawuko

Ghanaian Drummer and Musician))

Thank you.

((Voice of Presenter

Barking Legs Theater))

And Denise and Ogya.

((NATS))

((Topic Banner))

71-year-old Yogi

((SOT))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Say hello to all major joints and muscles. Make muscles tight and release them so that that helps to increase the flow of energy throughout the body.





BLOCK C





((PKG)) 71-YEAR-OLD YOGI

((TRT: 08:12))

((Topic Banner: 71-year-old Yogi))

((Producer/Camera/Editor: Lisa Vohra))

((Map: Germantown, Maryland))

((Main character: 1 male))

((Blurb: Meet Shrikant Sabnis, a yoga guru who is defying the myth of aging with challenging yoga poses that very few can master. Discover his contribution to a global community during the early days of the pandemic and what yoga means to him.))

((MUSIC/NATS: Shrikant doing poses and breathing))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Asana is a pose. In that pose, you stay for some time. Say hello to all major joints and muscles. Make muscles tight and release them so that that helps to increase the flow of energy throughout the body.

((MUSIC/NATS: Shrikant breathing))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

The breath is called Prana. Pranayama [control of breath] helps you to control your emotions and manage them.

((MUSIC/NATS: Shrikant breathing))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

My name is Shrikant Sabnis. I’m 71 years old. I’m from India originally, from Pune.

((NATS/SOT: Shrikant))

Let me get my jacket.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

My wife’s name is Rekha Sabnis. We both were students in Pune University. That’s where we met. And then later on, we came to Rutgers University in New Jersey in 1977.

((NATS/SOT: Shrikant))

Alright, let’s go to Black Hill Park today.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

So, both Rekha and myself are retired.

((NATS/SOT: Shrikant))

Alright, Rekha.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Most of my career, I have been working in safety critical systems, designing and implementing air traffic control systems.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru)

When I was about 60 years old, I got a gift from my wife and son, for the birthday gift, was like yoga teacher training for one semester. So, when I completed the teacher training, I started teaching classes for free.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Courtesy: Shrikant Sabnis))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

People got more and more interested that considering that it's a free service. And also, there are some really good community people

((end Courtesy))

that wanted me to conduct the classes and help in every way.

((NATS/SOT))

((Courtesy: Shrikant Sabnis))

Creating harmony between mankind and nature.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Before the pandemic, there [were] like at 13, 14 different places we had the classes.

((NATS/SOT: Shrikant and crowd))

((Courtesy: Shrikant Sabnis))

All together, take a deep breath in.

Om.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS: Setting up Zoom))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

After that, you know, we hit the pandemic.

((NATS/MUSIC))

People started approaching me.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

And because they want to help the community, one person, Sreeni, he helped to set up the Zoom setup.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Good morning, Priya.

((Courtesy: Zoom))

So first, we start with Bhastrika [bellows breath]. So, bring your elbows together, open up, inhale, arms up, belly forward, open up the fist. Exhale, arms down, belly in, close the first. Again, inhale, arms up, belly forward, open up the fist.

((end Courtesy))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

The main during the pandemic was

((Courtesy: Zoom))

providing people this support to meet other people online

and also some venue that’s taking care of their health.

((NATS/SOT))

Thank you very much.

((NATS/SOT: Shrikant))

Hello, Alka. Good morning. Namaskar.

((NATS/SOT: Alka Dharmadhikari))

((Courtesy: Zoom))

Good morning.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

People are meeting each other, developing new friendships.

Many people have said that this is really kind of a

((Courtesy: Zoom))

savior for them during the pandemic. They couldn’t have survived without such a support.

((NATS/SOT: Shrikant))

One more time, inhale halfway up, look forward, exhale forward.

((end Courtesy))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

People attended from different parts of the world.

((Courtesy: Zoom))

((NATS/SOT))

Hello, Guru Ji. Thank you. Namaste.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

There are some people that attend from Canada. There are people attending from France, from England, from India.

((end Courtesy))

People from Singapore attended for a while.

((NATS/SOT))

((Courtesy: Zoom))

Namaskar.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

We had some occasion where people from Australia

((end Courtesy))

also attended.

((Courtesy: Zoom))

So overall, it has been growing. Different people,

((end Courtesy))

different age groups, starting from

((Courtesy: Zoom))

age 4 to 92.

((NATS/SOTs: Shrikant and children students))

I think Vaishnavi is teaching the class today.

No, she’s not. Guru Ji is.

Yeah, I’m teaching but, you know, if somebody else wants to teach, that’s fine too.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

There were kids that really were affected by the pandemic.

((end Courtesy))

Just having that venue where they can meet people

((Courtesy: Zoom))

and share their thoughts, and also same time, they're practicing yoga and meeting other kids.

((NATS/SOT: Shrikant))

You exhale through mouth, as if you’re trying to blow a candle that’s far away, and then you inhale, bring arms back up. So, it will look something like this. You make a fist first…

((end Courtesy))

((NATS/SOT: Shreekant outside))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Again, inhale arms up, exhale arms down. Two more. And relax. Let’s do a few jumping jacks.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

During the pandemic, I received lifetime achievement award from President Biden

((Courtesy: Shrikant Sabnis))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

for the community service that I have been providing. I feel that I haven’t done much, enough to do,

((end Courtesy))

get something that’s so special, but it was recognized and so, I’m happy about it. In any way, it doesn’t make any difference to what I do. It was just helping the community.

((NATS/SOTs))

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

I give a lot of credit to my wife and all the teachers and the members that have been helping.

((NATS/SOT: Shreekant and participants))

Very, very regular.

Oh, she really enjoys.

And we have started many in-person classes and also in-person events. There are some extra mats also. So, in case you need a mat, please use it.

((NATS/SOT: Shreekant))

As you inhale, open up, elbows go sideways. Exhale, bring the elbows together. Again inhale, elbows go sideways. Exhale, bring them together. One more time, inhale, elbows go sideways. Exhale, bring them together.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

There are many teachers. Now there are 30 plus teachers.

((NATS/SOT))

Deep inhalation and exhalation.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Both adults and kids that got the training and are teaching yoga. And this is all voluntary.

((NATS/SOT))

Slowly bend forward.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Kids are so creative. It’s just amazing how they come up with different themes for the classes. It gives them self-confidence to be able to conduct the class, tell 12 people, 15 kids to tell them what to do and how to do it.

((NATS/SOT))

Stay here for the count of five, four, three, two, one.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Some people think that only the spiritual aspect of yoga is what is the real yoga. In my view, from a more practical perspective, I feel that, you know, the yoga has to be more practical, more experimentative, where you actually do it, and the benefits are, it's more like a social activity. The social aspects make people help in their physical, you know, well-being as well as the spiritual well-being. So, this is part of the service that Shri Yoga is providing.

((NATS/MUSIC))





((Topic Banner))

In coming weeks…

Hope Changing Lives

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

Basically we do this every week. So, we hand out food to families who like, who need them. It makes me feel like I have a purpose, like I'm giving it back, like I am helping somebody who needs it.

When I joined Mobile Hope, I was about 14 or 15 and I was in a rough spot. I grew up without my mom and my dad. I grew up confused. So, growing up, I was always getting into trouble. I have got in trouble before where I'd been incarcerated. So, when I got out when I was like 18, I started working like extensively with Mobile Hope, like at that point, to get my life back on track.

((Donna Fortier

CEO and Founder, Mobile Hope))

We have mentors that are not only life coaches that are there for them when life kind of gets hard, but they're also there as content experts within the trade that they are pursuing.

((James H. Wilson

Chief Learning Officer, The Carver Institute))

Yes, we want you to do the LinkedIn, so you can just send your resumes out and we're just happy to work with you on that. ((NATS))





((PKG)) FREE PRESS MATTERS

((NATS/VIDEO/GFX))

((NATS))

((Popup captions over B Roll))

Near the Turkish Embassy

Washington, D.C.

May 16, 2017

President Erdogan’s bodyguard attacks peaceful protesters

“Those terrorists deserved to be beaten”

“They should not be protesting our president”

“They got what they asked for”

While some people may turn away from the news

We cover it

reliably

accurately

objectively

comprehensively

wherever the news matters

VOA

A Free Press Matters

((https://www.voanews.com/a/episode_experiencing-realities-aging-through-virtual-reality-4505071/6113741.html))

((VR Experiencing Aging))

((Courtesy: Embodied Labs))

((Carrie Shaw

Founder & CEO, Embodied Labs))

((Courtesy: Carrie Shaw))

((Courtesy: Embodied Labs))

((Courtesy: Carrie Shaw))

((Courtesy: Carrie Shaw))

((Courtesy: Embodied Labs))

((Courtesy: California State University Channel Islands))

((Courtesy: Embodied Labs))

((Jaime Hannans

California State University Channel Islands))

